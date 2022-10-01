Mable Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Mable L. Meyer, 88, Norfolk, will be 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are requested to Grace Lutheran Church.
1934-2022
She passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk with her family at her side.
Mable was born July 5, 1934, in Boone, Iowa, to Harold Edward and Carrie Elizabeth (Matre) Lee. She was confirmed on May 23, 1948, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Mable graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1953.
On April 25, 1955, Mable married Donald Duane Meyer in Oklahoma City, Okla. The couple was blessed with their boys, Bill, Steve, Tom and Dave. Mable enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Dr. William (Mary) Meyer of Norfolk, Steven (Lisa) Meyer of Roanoke, Texas, Thomas (Terry) Meyer of Colorado Springs, Colo., and David (Connie) Meyer of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren, and sister, Marilyn Patric of Leonard, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse Donald, brother Edward (Margaret) Lee, infant sister Petra Lee, and sisters Caroline (Theron) Diehl and Elaine Decker.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
