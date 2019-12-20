STANTON — Services for Mable Meta Hartman, 98, Stanton, will be Friday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. A private family inurnment will take place at the Stanton Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church under direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton
She died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Stanton Health Center.
1921-2019
Mable was born Sept. 3, 1921, at Altona the daughter of William and Margaret (Splittgerber) Roenfeldt.
She married Alvin Hartman on April 22, 1944. She was employed by Western Power and Gas company for 28 years. Mable worked for six years in the Stanton office and then transferred to the Norfolk office, where she worked as cashier for 22 years.
Mable was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton and Stanton V.F.W. Post 3602 Auxiliary.
Mable is survived by her two children, Judi (Randy) Johnson of Longmont, Colorado, and Jim (Janet) Hartman of Stanton; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one great-great- grandson; eight siblings: Sally Stuthman, Lavern Lehman, Florence Carson, Walt (Janet) Roenfeldt. all of Stanton; Lois (Keith) Jech of Wayne; Lawrence (Carolyn) Roenfeldt, Dorothy (Dallas) Anders, Clara (Dennis) Severa, all of Stanton; and a sister-in-law, Rita Roenfeldt of Stanton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Alvin Hartman; three brothers; three sisters.
Music for the service will be provided by organist Rae Caskey and singing by the congregation.
Urnbearers will be Tim Hartman and Kip Johnson.
Online sympathies can be offered at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.
Memorials in memory of Mable Hartman can be sent to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 386, 600 Nutmeg Street Stanton, NE 68779.