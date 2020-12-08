Mabel White

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Mabel L. White, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

She died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air.

Memorials are directed to Orphan Grain Train or Lutheran High Northeast.

1932-2020

Mabel was born on Feb. 22, 1932, in St. Joseph, Mich., the daughter of Herbert and Lenore (Vogel) Degner. She was baptized on March 6, 1932, and confirmed on March 25, 1945, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bridgman, Mich. Later, the family moved to Nebraska, and Mabel graduated from Deshler High School in 1949.

After graduation, Mable became a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell.

On Aug. 19, 1956, Mabel married Delvin P. White at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple made Madison their home. She was the church secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

She had a variety of interests, from collecting angels, cross stitching, raising flowers, gardening and canning, to making candles.

Mable was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and the Dirt Daubers, a group dedicated to gardening, good desserts and conversation.

Mabel is survived by her two children: a daughter, Cheryl (Rich) Eliason of Omaha, and a son, Bruce (Julie) White of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Amanda (Lawrence) Sharpe, Sara Eliason, Colleen (Brennan) Downs and Susan White; and two sisters, Louis (Jerry) White of Lincoln and Ellen Kunert of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her spouse, Delvin in 2017.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

