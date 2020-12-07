You have permission to edit this article.
Mabel White

NORFOLK  — Services for Mabel White, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Joseph Quinn

STANTON — Services for Joseph Quinn, 88, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Doris Lutt

WAYNE — Services for Doris F. Lutt, 104, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home in Wayne.

Carlos Trujillo

STUART — Services for Carlson “Charlie” Trujillo, 79, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rights will be conducted by the Stuart American Legion.

Jerry Schwede

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Schwede, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American…

Erwin Hansen

YANKTON — Services for Erwin Hansen, 76, Yankton, were Monday, Dec. 7, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiated and burial was in the Frankfort Cemetery in rural Crofton.

John Leger

LAUREL — John H. Leger, 82, Laurel, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk due to COVID-19 complications.

Darrell Hansen

LAUREL — Services for Darrell L. Hansen, 91, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Grahm Galyen

NORFOLK — Services for Grahm D. Galyen, 17, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara