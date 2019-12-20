Mabel Mazuch

MADISON — Services for Mabel Mazuch, 98, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Calvary Community Church, 1213 N. Main St., in Madison.

1921-2019

Mabel Mazuch of Madison went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 16, 2019, at the age of 98. She was the daughter of Eddie and Theophine (Dies) Jeanise from the southwest area of Louisiana that included Lake Arthur and Jennings.

Mabel was 15 years old when she and her family moved to Beaumont, Texas. Mabel returned to Louisiana and completed her high school education at Acadia Baptist Academy, Church Point, La. Her two years at Louisiana State University was interrupted by World War II. She returned to Beaumont, where she later met and fell in love with a handsome Nebraska soldier, William (Bill) Mazuch. They married soon after the war ended and Bill’s return from service.

Bill’s love of farming took them, during their first year of marriage, to Oregon, where they helped Bill’s sister and spouse farm and eventually back to Nebraska, where they finally settled southwest of Madison to raise their three children and farm for 51 years until Bill passed away.

Mabel and Bill were active members of First Baptist Church in Norfolk. They were charter members in starting Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk and later helped establish Calvary Community Church in Madison.

Mabel loved people and her home was often filled with church family, friends and loved ones visiting summers from Texas and Louisiana. She was an avid reader and was always looking for a project to work on. Caring for her spouse and children went hand in hand with her passions for sewing, quilting, refinishing furniture and was often accused by Bill of trying to turn their place into a park with shrubs, trees and flowers.

Mabel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Robert Rung; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Doug Wagner; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Mazuch; 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; spouse William (Bill) F Mazuch; son Michael D. Mazuch; grandson Chad Rung; two sisters and three brothers.

