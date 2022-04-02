NORFOLK — Services for Mabel M. “Micki” Letheby, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.
Mabel Letheby died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1931-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
She was born March 13, 1931, in Orchard to Leslie and Dora (Dalton) Stevens. Mabel grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1948. In 1950, she graduated from Norfolk Junior College.
On June 15, 1952, Mabel married Earl Letheby at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk.
She taught in Beatrice and Enola and did substitute teaching. Mabel worked at Lee’s Jewelry Store until it closed and Wal-Mart in the Garden section until retiring in 2011 at the age of 80. She was well known for her gardening advice.
Mabel was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 79 years. Over the years, she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and played in the Handball Choir. Mabel served as an elder, clerk of the session, and on the board of trustees. Also, she belonged to the Naomi Circle and PW.
Mabel was a member of the Deborah Rebekah Lodge 63.
Mabel loved to garden and spent countless hours nurturing her plants and vegetables. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she was very generous with gifts to her family. Mabel enjoyed crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, embroidering and crocheting.
Mabel is survived by her daughters, Jane (Dale) Asche of Assaria, Kan., Ann Letheby of Norfolk and Lynne (David) Ream of Omaha; grandchildren Tracy (Kevin) Reichmuth, Holli (Tony) Chetta, Jeremy (Krista) Burrus, Tami (Adam) Kusleika, Stephanie (Dirk) Hayworth, Scott (Kieva) Asche, Stacy Burrus, Laurie Asche (Luke Elder) and Kari (Billy) Roehr; 17 great-grandchildren, sisters Joyce Schomberg of Caledonia, Mich., and Dorothy Unkel of Battle Creek; and sister-in-law Peggy Letheby of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse in 1986; grandson Matthew Letheby; great-grandchild Angel Baby Roehr; and sister Zelda Stevens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.