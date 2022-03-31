NORFOLK — Services for Mabel M. “Micki” Letheby, 91, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Mabel Letheby died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
LINDSAY — Services for Alice C. Jarecki, 91, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay.
RANDOLPH — Services for Ruth Thelen, 86, of Randolph are pending with Home for Funerals in Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Wilma M. Purdy, 96, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Paul Kahler, 75, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
RANDOLPH — Services for Carol C. Helsing, 86, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Jacobsen, 87, of Hartington will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington.
WAUSA — Services for Mildred Moeller, 101, of Lincoln, formerly of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Wilma M. Purdy, 96, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wesley E. Bitney, 73, of Norfolk will be held 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Divots Conference Center, RDH Room. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is assisting with arrangements.
