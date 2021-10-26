EWING — Services for former State Sen. M.L. “Cap” Dierks, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders Post 214.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Ewing with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
M.L. “Cap” Dierks died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
———
Cap was born on July 2, 1932, in O’Neill to Lyle and Alys (Sanders) Dierks. He attended St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill and graduated from Ewing High School in 1950. He obtained his bachelor of science in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a charter member of AGS Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1956 during the Korean conflict. He then received his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Kansas State University in 1961.
He met his spouse, Gloria (Zoeller) of Manhattan, Kan., and they married on Dec. 27, 1958. Together, they had four children: Jon, Tom, Chris and Stephanie.
As a veterinarian, Cap practiced out of O’Neill and also worked the Atkinson and Burwell livestock markets. He served on the Ewing School Board, the St. Anthony’s Hospital Board and represented the 40th Legislative District for 20 years. He was a charter member of the Organization for Competitive Markets. He will be remembered most for his integrity, unwavering promotion of Nebraska agriculture and natural resources, and his staunch protection of the unborn.
He is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Gloria; four children, Jon (Kim) Dierks of Lincoln, Tom Dierks of Lincoln, Chris (Suzanne) Dierks of Ewing and Stephanie (Jerry) Upp of Gering; 11 grandchildren, Emily (Jordan) Bart, Nicholas Dierks, Brianna Dierks, Nathan (Chelsey) Dierks, Alex Dierks, Brady (Ashley) Dierks, Regan Dierks, Rachel Dierks, Kristen (Brett) Klein, Megan Upp and Kyle Upp; four great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Gene Sprout of Redmond, Wash., and Paul Waters of Stockton, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
Cap was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Alys Sprout and Sandra Ann Waters.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Evergreen Assisted Living and Arbor Care Center for their care and concern for Cap and his family.