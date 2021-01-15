Lynnett Hansen

WAYNE — Services for Lynnett G. Hansen, 81, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Pender Community Hospital.
CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.
TILDEN — Services for Rudy Spulak, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Service for Dr. Richard D. “Rich” Schroder, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Dr. Shari (Effle) Summers, 78, Freeport, Fla., formerly of Verdigre, will be at a later date.
SNYDER — Services for Valery Neesen, 90, formerly of Snyder, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Bruce E. Paul, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
CLARKSON — Services for Adolph F. “Duffy” Vitek, 87, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Mike Cassill, 73, Creighton, will be at a later date. He died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.