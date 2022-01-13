WAYNE — Services for Lynn Gamble, 79, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lynn Gamble died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home in Wayne.
In other news
BASSETT — Services for Wesley Sandall, 95, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Roggasch, 85, Omaha, formerly of Bassett, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
O’NEILL — Judy Stearns, 67, Clearwater, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home southwest of Clearwater.
LINDY — Services for Galen R. Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans…
Memorial services for Jolene F. (Hoferer) Burns, 77, Essex, Iowa, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Essex. The Rev. Edward Bastedo will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Essex Cemetery.
CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Lynn Gamble, 79, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lynn Gamble died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home in Wayne.
CROFTON — Services for Cyril J. “Cy” Promes, 61, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
CENTRAL CITY — Memorial services for Reta L. Kleve, 81, Central City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate with burial in the Central City Cemetery.