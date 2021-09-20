NORFOLK — Services for Lynette Peterson, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lynette Peterson died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.
In other news
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.
ELGIN — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Skip “Albert” Wingate, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Skip Wingate died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Vincent P. “Vinny” Melvin, 71, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Tilden Church of Christ in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
ALBION — Services for James M. “Bean” Krohn, 67, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
OAKDALE — Ronnie L. Milliken, 53, Oakdale, died unexpectedly in his sleep one day shy of his 54th birthday. A memorial gathering will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. Stop in and say goodbye to Ron.
WEST POINT — Services for Travis Ritter, 28, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Aloys.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paul “Butch” Wagner, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.