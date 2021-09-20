You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lynette Peterson

NORFOLK — Services for Lynette Peterson, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lynette Peterson died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Tags

In other news

Merlin Johnson

Merlin Johnson

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.

Mary Rose Schainost

Mary Rose Schainost

ELGIN — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Skip Wingate

Skip Wingate

NORFOLK — Services for Skip “Albert” Wingate, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Skip Wingate died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Vincent Melvin

Vincent Melvin

TILDEN — Memorial services for Vincent P. “Vinny” Melvin, 71, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Tilden Church of Christ in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

James Krohn

James Krohn

ALBION — Services for James M. “Bean” Krohn, 67, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Ronnie Milliken

Ronnie Milliken

OAKDALE — Ronnie L. Milliken, 53, Oakdale, died unexpectedly in his sleep one day shy of his 54th birthday. A memorial gathering will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. Stop in and say goodbye to Ron.

Lynette Peterson

Lynette Peterson

NORFOLK — Services for Lynette Peterson, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lynette Peterson died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Travis Ritter

Travis Ritter

WEST POINT — Services for Travis Ritter, 28, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Aloys.

Paul Wagner

Paul Wagner

CREIGHTON — Services for Paul “Butch” Wagner, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara