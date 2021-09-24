You have permission to edit this article.
Lynette Peterson

Lynette Peterson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lynette M. Peterson, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Visitation with family will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.

Lynette Peterson died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1950-2021

Lynette Marlene was born May 10, 1950, in Norfolk to Herman and Ida (Boll) Carstens. As a child growing up in Winside, Lynette took piano and tapdancing lessons. The Carstens family enjoyed traveling together to the Black Hills and Colorado. She graduated from Winside High School.

Lynette dated and married her high school sweetheart, Dave Peterson, on Aug. 31, 1969. The couple was blessed with three children, Amy, Matt and Jason. They later divorced.

Outside of work, Lynette enjoyed taking trips with friends to go shopping or out to eat, but her favorite places to be were wherever she could cheer on her beloved grandchildren — from the racetrack or the field or the stage.

Lynette loved to visit with people and spent her adult life working in customer service at K-Mart, Menards, The Meadows and most recently the Dollar Tree. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Amy (Tony) Vollbrecht of Stanton, Matt Peterson of Sioux City and Jason (Elizabeth) Peterson of Aurora; grandchildren Sara (Grant) King, Parker Vollbrecht, Kaleb McQuillan, Gabriel, Evangeline, Josiah, Landon and Lorelei Peterson; brother Gaylen (Michelle) Carstens of Omaha; nephews Alex Carstens and Jesse (Nikki) Carstens; and great-niece Scout Olivia Carstens.

Lynette was preceded in death by her parents and infant grandson Connor Peterson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

