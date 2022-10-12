TILDEN — Graveside services for Lyndie Wadsworth, 70, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
Lyndie Wadsworth died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital.
1952-2022
Lyndie (Carol Lynn Heitmeier) Wadsworth was born Aug. 29, 1952, to Max and Lois (Scheerger) Heitmeier in Bloomfield, Iowa. She grew up in Tilden and was raised by her grandparents, Martha and Ernest Scheerger, along with her aunts, Jean Hash and Theola Thornton, after the death of her mother and brother in 1958. Lyndie graduated from Elkhorn Valley School in 1970.
Lyndie worked for many years as a meter reader for the natural gas company in Norfolk. Later, she worked in ad sales at a Norfolk radio station, KNEN. Some of her best times in Norfolk were spent helping with the Nebraska Rocks concerts. After moving to the Omaha area, she worked as an events manager for the Cottonwood Marina in Blair. She had fond memories of the many people she shared stories with throughout her career. At the time of her death, she was a homemaker and caregiver.
Lyndie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles “Chucky,” and her grandsons, Jason Thomas and Derek Boswell.
She is survived by her long-time companion, Dan Bowles; his children, Aaron, Chyann and Jourdan; their grandchildren, Taylor, Kylie and Kenny; great-granddaughter, Lilo; her daughter, Heather Suckstorf, her spouse Brian, and their sons, Nathan, Matthew and Aaron of Meadow Grove; her son, Tyler Wilkinson, his spouse, Barb, and children Entropy Simpson, Tyler and Ian Friesz, Harlie Quinn Rose Wilkinson of Plainview; her daughter, Serene Kidd, her spouse, Kory, and children Wilder and Wit of Bellevue; and her sister, Lynn Heitmeier of Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to the family. A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date.