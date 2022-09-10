 Skip to main content
Lyle Sovereign

After a long life of service to family and country, Lyle Earl Sovereign of El Cajon, Calif., died on Aug. 31, 2022. He was 85. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in his own bed as he had always wished.

He was a loving spouse, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend and is survived by his three daughters (Kayo Nordholm, Nancy Murphy and Diane Sovereign), their spouses (Alan Nordholm and Chris Murphy) and three grandchildren (Hans and Alena Nordholm and Kaya Sovereign); as well as his seven brothers and sisters and their families, most in Nebraska; and family by marriage in Japan. He follows after the death in 2004 of his spouse of more than 40 years, Namiko Taniguchi Sovereign, whose grave he visited weekly for 18 years.

A 30-year veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, Lyle’s life was guided by a strong sense of duty and a stubborn adherence to his personal moral code.

Born in Norfolk on March 16, 1937, one of nine children to Arnold and Myrtle Sovereign (nee Barnes), he enlisted in the military in 1954 to see the world and have adventures. For the next 30 years, the Navy was his home. His children grew up in military housing in Japan, Hawaii, Long Beach and finally their own home in El Cajon. He witnessed history on the high seas: atomic tests on atolls, dolphins in the moonlight, lonely and tense nights on “the watch,” and the savagery and destruction of war. His greatest joys were the satisfaction of providing for his family and of serving his country.

His memorial service was Sept. 8 at East County Mortuary, 374 Magnolia Ave., in El Cajon, CA, 92020.

Betty Canning

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Betty J. “Bea” Canning, 67, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Louis Kerbel

STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.

NORFOLK — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Louis Kerbel died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence.

Marjorie Stokes

CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Stokes, 107, Creighton, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Sylvia Hrbek

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Sylvia Hrbek, 99, Creighton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Dean Sternberg

CREIGHTON — Services for Dean Andrew Sternberg, 10-month-old son of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. David Mhagama will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield.

David Linnaus

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Chad Cutts

FREMONT — A private service for Chad M. Cutts, 51, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., in Fremont.

