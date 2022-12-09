O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military honors by the Orchard American Legion Post 136.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 6 p.m. prayer service.
Lyle Schleusener died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
1932-2022
Lyle Leroy Schleusener was born on March 23, 1932, to John and Eleanor (Leimer) Schleusener in Orchard. He attended Orchard High School, graduating in 1949. Lyle owned and operated Gordon Drayton Elevator Company, buying and selling grain and feed.
Lyle joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1952 to 1956. He was honorably discharged on April 20, 1956.
On Dec. 22, 1956, Lyle married Margaret Jane Drayton in Orchard. To this union, three children were born: Shari, Robin and Julie.
The couple made their home in Orchard for the next 63 years. Lyle continued to work at Gordon Drayton Elevator Company until his retirement in 1994. In 2019, the couple moved to O’Neill.
Lyle found much enjoyment in restoring 1950s Oldsmobiles and collecting old coins. He was an avid baseball fan, taking a strong liking to the Chicago Cubs. Lyle was a proud member of the American Legion.
Lyle is survived by his spouse of nearly 66 years, Margaret Jane of O’Neill; three daughters, Shari (Greg) Mattern of Sioux Falls, S.D., Robin (Mike) Stevens of Lincoln and Julie (Gary) Beecroft of Siren, Wis.; five grandchildren, Joshua (Stacie) Mattern, Christopher (Jamie) Mattern, Melanie (Ryan) Van Tol, Angie Stevens (Nick Mortenson) and Amy (Blaine) Martin; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Merle (Kay) Schleusener of Bettendorf, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded by his parents, John and Eleanor Schleusener; three sisters, Marie Schleusener, Dorothy Schleusener and Velma (Joe) Sivesind; and two brothers, Curt (Janice) Schleusener and Stuart (Bonna Jane) Schleusener.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.