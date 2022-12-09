 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lyle Schleusener

Lyle Schleusener

O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military honors by the Orchard American Legion Post 136.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

Lyle Schleusener died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

1932-2022

Lyle Leroy Schleusener was born on March 23, 1932, to John and Eleanor (Leimer) Schleusener in Orchard. He attended Orchard High School, graduating in 1949. Lyle owned and operated Gordon Drayton Elevator Company, buying and selling grain and feed.

Lyle joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1952 to 1956. He was honorably discharged on April 20, 1956.

On Dec. 22, 1956, Lyle married Margaret Jane Drayton in Orchard. To this union, three children were born: Shari, Robin and Julie.

The couple made their home in Orchard for the next 63 years. Lyle continued to work at Gordon Drayton Elevator Company until his retirement in 1994. In 2019, the couple moved to O’Neill.

Lyle found much enjoyment in restoring 1950s Oldsmobiles and collecting old coins. He was an avid baseball fan, taking a strong liking to the Chicago Cubs. Lyle was a proud member of the American Legion.

Lyle is survived by his spouse of nearly 66 years, Margaret Jane of O’Neill; three daughters, Shari (Greg) Mattern of Sioux Falls, S.D., Robin (Mike) Stevens of Lincoln and Julie (Gary) Beecroft of Siren, Wis.; five grandchildren, Joshua (Stacie) Mattern, Christopher (Jamie) Mattern, Melanie (Ryan) Van Tol, Angie Stevens (Nick Mortenson) and Amy (Blaine) Martin; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Merle (Kay) Schleusener of Bettendorf, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Lyle was preceded by his parents, John and Eleanor Schleusener; three sisters, Marie Schleusener, Dorothy Schleusener and Velma (Joe) Sivesind; and two brothers, Curt (Janice) Schleusener and Stuart (Bonna Jane) Schleusener.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

Robert Jones

Robert Jones

BEEMER — Services for Robert “Bob” Jones, 78, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Alice Carlow

Alice Carlow

LINDY — Services for Alice Carlow, 92, of Bloomfield will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Marlene Koopmann

Marlene Koopmann

LINCOLN — Services for Marlene A. (Schutte) Koopmann, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery-Shell Creek in Columbus.

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, of Hadar are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Fredrick Fehringer

Fredrick Fehringer

LINDSAY — Services for Fredrick G. “Fred” Fehringer, 80, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen and Deacon Tim Preister officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by Ameri…

Archie Brandt

Archie Brandt

ROYAL — Memorial services for Archie Brandt, 91, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Bob Moore will officiate with burial in Royal Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Ameri…

L. J. Mallatt

L. J. Mallatt

LAUREL — Services for L. J. “Lavaughn” Mallatt, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. L.J. Mallatt died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Marlene Koopmann

Marlene Koopmann

LINCOLN — Services for Marlene A. (Schutte) Koopman, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery-Shell Creek in Columbus.

Mary Fuerhoff

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara