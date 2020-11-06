NORFOLK — Services for Lyle D. Ronk, 84, Pilger, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Chad B. Melcher, 54, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
O’NEILL — Services for Irvin Farrand, 91, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate with burial to follow in the Dorsey Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Gary Minds, 59, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ALBION — Private graveside services for Janice M. Martin, 90, Albion, will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard R. Hubert, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Upland Cemetery in Upland.
WYNOT — Private services for Elmer J. Promes, 93, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James. Military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 an…
HARTINGTON — Private services for Mary Joan Potts, 81, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.