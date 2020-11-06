You have permission to edit this article.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...

* AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 KNOX, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 012 CEDAR, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE AND FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON.

* WIND...SOUTHERLY WINDS AT 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUST UP TO 30 MPH.

* HUMIDITY... AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT

* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY
AND WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.

Lyle Ronk

NORFOLK —  Services for Lyle D. Ronk, 84, Pilger, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.

NORFOLK — Services for Chad B. Melcher, 54, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Irvin Farrand

O’NEILL —  Services for Irvin Farrand, 91, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate with burial to follow in the Dorsey Cemetery.

WISNER — Services for Gary Minds, 59, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

ALBION — Private graveside services for Janice M. Martin, 90, Albion, will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

NORFOLK — Services for Richard R. Hubert, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Upland Cemetery in Upland.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce Gray, 95, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

WYNOT — Private services for Elmer J. Promes, 93, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James. Military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 an…

HARTINGTON — Private services for Mary Joan Potts, 81, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

