NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lyle D. Ronk, 84, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Masks are required. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.
1936-2020
Lyle was born Jan. 31, 1936, in Coleridge to Leslie and Mary (Becker) Ronk. He married Marvalea Schlect on Sept. 1, 1957, in Norfolk and the couple had two children. Lyle worked at Beef America for over 25 years doing various jobs before retiring in 1998. He loved spending time with his family. After Marvalea passed away, Lyle reconnected with a childhood friend, Shirley Lierman, in the late 1980s and were together until her passing in 2013.
Lyle was an independent go-getter. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. He had a great love for life and was adored and admired by all he met. Lyle also really liked to farm. He was never a farmer but always helping others with their farming duties. Before living on the acreage, Lyle would go help his friends south of Norfolk on most days after work. While on the acreage he would help neighbors and relatives with their farm work.
He is survived by his children, Terry (Donna) Ronk of Norfolk and Brenda Ronk of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sister Elaine (John) Harmer of Kansas City, Mo.; brother Les (Pat) Ronk of Nashville, Tenn.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marvalea Schlect; significant other Shirley Lierman; brother Vernon (Betty) Ronk; and sister Lorraine (Larry) Hansen.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.