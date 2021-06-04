GILTNER — Graveside services for Lyle Reab, 22, Giltner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Lerton Cemetery, located a half-mile south of Giltner. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Lester S. Harter Post 42 and the American Legion Riders. Army Zach Brueningsen will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Private family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday before the service at the cemetery.
Reab was reported missing from action during battle near Vossenack, Germany, on Nov. 9, 1944.
1921-1944
Following the graveside service, a gathering of friends and family will take place at the Giltner Community Center, 4021 N. Commercial Ave.
Lyle Wayne Reab, the son of Willis Harry and Daisy (Croxen) Reab, was born at Phillips on Nov. 9, 1921, and was reported missing from action on Nov. 9, 1944.
Lyle graduated from Giltner High School in 1939. He then helped his father with the trucking business.
Lyle entered the U.S. Army on June 28, 1942, and was reported missing on Nov. 9, 1944, near the city of Vossenack, Germany, at the age of 22. Unidentified remains were recovered from a foxhole on the southeastern end of Vossenack in March 1948. The remains, which had been buried as an unknown soldier in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1949, were disinterred in June 2018 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base for identification. The remains of Army Private Lyle W. Reab were identified on Feb. 24th of this year.
Lyle was an only child and his parents have both passed away; Harry in 1973 and Daisy in 1988.
Lyle is survived by many cousins and extended family. Dale Croxen from Tilden is the oldest living relative.
Memorials are suggested to the family to designate at a future date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.