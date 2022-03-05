NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Lyle A. Ransen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer and the Rev. Ruth Boettcher will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, Navy Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
Lyle Ransen died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
1948-2022
Lyle Alan Ransen, son of Harry and Arlene (Curtis) Ransen, was born Nov. 10, 1948, at Columbus. Lyle, along with his twin brother, Loren, were baptized as newborn babies in the dining room of the family home. He was later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.
Lyle attended School District 57 Victory School in Platte County and later attended Newman Grove High School, graduating in 1968. Following high school, Lyle was inducted into the U.S. Navy and served honorably during the Vietnam conflict until April 29, 1970.
In May 1974, Lyle was united in marriage to Theresa Potmesil at Trinity Lutheran Church. To this union, three children were born: Scott, Kimberly and Kerri. Later, the couple divorced.
In 1994, Lyle married Connie (Meints) Rosno at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Throughout his life, Lyle worked at the Newman Grove Cheese Plant and before beginning his career at Lindsay Manufacturing, where he worked until retirement.
Lyle was a member of the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and Trinity Lutheran Church. Lyle had a love for horses and enjoyed owning, riding and breaking them. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and having coffee with friends.
Lyle is survived by his three children, Scott Ransen of Stanton, Kimberly (Brent) Batt of Plattsmouth and Kerri Weinrich of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Larry (Marilyn) Ransen of Albion, Lois (Leroy) Schroeder of Albion and Loren (Carrie) Ransen of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Connie; and numerous aunts and uncles.
