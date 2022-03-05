 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lyle Ransen

Lyle Ransen

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Lyle A. Ransen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer and the Rev. Ruth Boettcher will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, Navy Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.

Lyle Ransen died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

1948-2022

Lyle Alan Ransen, son of Harry and Arlene (Curtis) Ransen, was born Nov. 10, 1948, at Columbus. Lyle, along with his twin brother, Loren, were baptized as newborn babies in the dining room of the family home. He was later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.

Lyle attended School District 57 Victory School in Platte County and later attended Newman Grove High School, graduating in 1968. Following high school, Lyle was inducted into the U.S. Navy and served honorably during the Vietnam conflict until April 29, 1970.

In May 1974, Lyle was united in marriage to Theresa Potmesil at Trinity Lutheran Church. To this union, three children were born: Scott, Kimberly and Kerri. Later, the couple divorced.

In 1994, Lyle married Connie (Meints) Rosno at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Throughout his life, Lyle worked at the Newman Grove Cheese Plant and before beginning his career at Lindsay Manufacturing, where he worked until retirement.

Lyle was a member of the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and Trinity Lutheran Church. Lyle had a love for horses and enjoyed owning, riding and breaking them. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and having coffee with friends.

Lyle is survived by his three children, Scott Ransen of Stanton, Kimberly (Brent) Batt of Plattsmouth and Kerri Weinrich of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Larry (Marilyn) Ransen of Albion, Lois (Leroy) Schroeder of Albion and Loren (Carrie) Ransen of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Connie; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Melvin Kohlhof

Melvin Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Melvin H. Kohlhof, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Kenneth Haase

Kenneth Haase

BELLEVUE — Services for Kenneth J. Haase, 80, formerly of Wayne, were Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., in Bellevue. Burial with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard was at Bellevue Cemetery.

Jean Woockman

Jean Woockman

NORFOLK — Services for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Roberto Padilla Sr.

Roberto Padilla Sr.

STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Forei…

Timothy Schulte

Timothy Schulte

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Av…

Carl Ernesti Jr.

Carl Ernesti Jr.

CLEARWATER — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S…

Colleen Mannion Rhoades

Colleen Mannion Rhoades

RANDOLPH — Inurnment for Colleen Mannion Rhoades, 72, Kansas City, Mo., will be at later date in the spring at the Randolph Cemetery.

Elvena Herbolsheimer

Elvena Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Service for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will be officiating. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, rural Pierce. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, also …

Miranda Rawlings

Miranda Rawlings

MADISON —  Memorial services for Miranda M. Rawlings, 33, were March 4 at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara