NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Lyle A. Ransen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer and the Rev. Ruth Boettcher will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, Navy Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
Lyle Ransen died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.