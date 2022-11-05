 Skip to main content
Lyle Pospisil

CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Pospisil, 94, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Lyle Pospisil died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his residence.

1927-2022

Lyle Alvin Pospisil, son of Charley and Edna (Brandl) Pospisil, was born Dec. 7, 1927, at his parents’ farmhouse near Wausa. He attended Round Prairie District 81 near Wausa until the eighth grade. In 1946, Lyle joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country for two years.

On Feb. 4, 1952, Lyle married Lucille Vogt at Creighton. They were blessed with one daughter, Rita. After Lucille’s death, Lyle married Elizabeth “Betty” Vogt on Nov. 22, 1955, at Creighton. Lyle and Betty added five sons to the family, Vernon, Orrin, Lloyd, Jerry and Keith.

Lyle farmed north of Creighton from 1951 until 2007 and also operated Pospisil’s Sand and Gravel from 1978 until 2003. He was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church.

Lyle is survived by his sons, Vernon (Diane) Pospisil of Winnetoon, Orrin (Sue) Pospisil of Creighton, Jerry (Diane) Pospisil of Creighton and Keith Pospisil of Creighton; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Pospisil of Wausa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Edna Pospisil; spouses Lucille and Elizabeth; a daughter, Rita Pospisil; a son, Lloyd Pospisil; and an infant sister, Cora Lee Pospisil.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

