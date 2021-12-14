Services for Lyle “Buster” Nissen, a 1949 graduate of Stanton High School, are pending in Temple, Texas.
Lyle Nissen died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. The strongest winds begin to arrive by 12 pm and beyond. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Damage to structures will be possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown away. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
WISNER — Services for Norma Jean Stueve, 89, formerly of Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Norma Jean Stueve died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at CHI-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
WINSIDE — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Douglas D. Jensen, 88, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Souleville Cemetery near Boelus.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rite…
NELIGH — Services for Alisha Carr, 40, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for John R. Good, 80, Ainsworth, formerly of Lewellen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. A second service and inurnment will be in Kewanee, Ill., in the spring of 2022.
WAYNE — Services are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, rural Wakefield. Rudy Roberts died on Friday, Dec. 10, at Providence Medical Center.
STANTON — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life gathering for Larry A. Hoffman, 50, Norfolk, will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Mount Hope Cemetery, West Point.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.