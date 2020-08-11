You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lyle Meyer

Lyle Meyer

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lyle J. Meyer, 69, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

He died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home near Norfolk.

———

Lyle James Meyer was born on a farm near Crofton, the son of Gaylord Herman Carl and Violet Rose (Hennings) Meyer. He attended school in Bloomfield until his family moved to Norfolk where he graduated from Norfolk High School. He received a diploma for heating and air conditioning from Northeast Technical Community College. Lyle spent his working years as an auto mechanic, welder, carpenter, farmer, handy-man, HVAC technician, and finally retired from the United States Postal Service.

In 1973, he married Shirley Ann Moser in Neligh. Together they raised their family, farmed and milked cows south of Brunswick on the family farm before moving to Brunswick.

Lyle enjoyed riding motorcycles, rebuilding engines, fishing and drinking a cold beer with friends. A craftsman at heart, like his father, he spent most of his life building and fixing things for family and friends. Lyle found no greater joy than to give of his time and talents helping others. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Lyle is survived by his three daughters and their families, Becky and the Rev. Chad Boggs and their children, Drew, Adam, Evan, Grant, Isabel, Asher, Micah, Leah, Luke and Judah James of Tilden, Amy and Frank Erardi of Baltimore, Md., and Alissa and financé Murat Agar and their children, Jack, Elmas and Kendall of Fremont; two sisters, Linda Barrett and Lila Russert, and sister-in-law, Marla Meyer, all of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews; as well as two aunts, Agnes DeLaRoi of Bloomfield and Shirley Juhlin of Johnston, Iowa; uncle Allen Meyer of Pittsboro, N.C.; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Claire Meyer; two brothers, Leslie Meyer and LaVern Meyer; one brother in infancy; one stepbrother, Tom Roberts; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any condolences or special memories be sent to 508 S. Elm St., Tilden, NE 68781.

Memorial contributions be made in Lyle’s name to Grace Lutheran Church, 416 W. Park Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Karen Wiselka

COLERIDGE — Karen Wiselka, 65 of Coleridge died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Glenn Sazama

Glenn Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Glenn D. Sazama, 90, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Osmond City Cemetery, Osmond, with military r…

Helen Howard

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Helen A. Howard, 94, of Emerson will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer.

Joy Engel

OMAHA — No services were held for Joy E. (Kauffman) Engel, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk. Kremer Funeral Home of Omaha was in charge of the arrangements.

Lawrence Haberman

Lawrence Haberman

YANKTON — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Haberman, 75, of Coleridge, formerly of Yankton, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will follow in the Aten Cemetery in Aten.

Donald Benck

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Benck, 92, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Shirley Donner

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Shirley Ann Donner, 67, passed away peacefully at the Monument Health Sturgis Care Center Hospice on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Geraldine Christensen

Geraldine Christensen

WAYNE — Private family services for Geraldine Christensen, 98, of Wayne will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne.

Lyle Meyer

Lyle Meyer

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lyle J. Meyer, 69, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-