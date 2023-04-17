 Skip to main content
Lyle Jensen

CARROLL — Services for Lyle G. Jensen, 80, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial with military rites will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.

 Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and continue until service time at the church.

Lyle Jensen died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

1942-2023

Lyle George Jensen was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Plainview to Allan Arthur and Henrietta Anna (Scheer) Jensen. He grew up on a farm near Creighton and attended country school in Knox County. He served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 11, 1962, to Nov. 27, 1964.

Lyle married Mary Elaine Jensen on May 22, 1965, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The couple started dairy farming near Creighton and later near Plainview. They then moved to a farm near Carroll. They later moved to a different farm also near Carroll; this is where they had their dairy farm for the next 49 years.

Lyle enjoyed fishing, hunting and his many adventures as a member of the “Three Stooges” (Lyle, Stan Nelsen and Butch Junck).

 Lyle is survived by his spouse, Elaine; their sons, Kenneth (Deanna) of Winside and James (Danetta) Jensen of Lincoln; six granddaughters, Nicole (Andrew) Sok of Norfolk, Page (Cory) Frahm of Yankton, Brianna (Jeff) Pautz of Lincoln, Natasha (Peter) Lux of Norfolk, Morgan (Chase) Magwire of Winside, and Alyssa Jensen of Lincoln; four great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons with one on the way; three sisters, Elaine Doerr of Plainview, Esther (Frank) Holecek of Creighton and Arlene Nelson of Lincoln; and one brother, Lawrence Jensen of Winnetoon; many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Lyle in death were his parents; siblings Alta Vakoc, Mildred Jensen and Loren Jensen; in-laws Norris Doerr, Ruth Jensen, Lee Nelson, Adolph Vakoc and Omer Vakoc.

Memorials may be directed to the Jensen family for later designation.

