TILDEN — Services for Lyle Herbolsheimer, 94, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Lyle Herbolsheimer died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1927-2021
Lyle L. Herbolsheimer was born July 13, 1927, to Ludwig Heinrich “Louie” and Emma Magdalena Dorthea “Lena” (Breyer) Herbolsheimer in Pierce County. He was baptized in July 1927 and was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce on March 17, 1940. Lyle graduated from Pierce High School in 1944.
Lyle worked with his mother on the family farm until he was united in marriage. On Aug. 9, 1951, he married Marjorie Wragge at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. They were blessed with four children: Theresa, Michael, Marla and Audrey.
Lyle worked for Carhart Lumber in Pierce for seven years and at Carhart Lumber in Tilden until retiring in 2000. He was proud to have helped with the planning and building of the Manor Hall Nursing Home, Westwood Housing and Immanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.
He belonged to the Tilden Fire Department for many years and sat on various boards, including the Tilden School Board. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
After losing his spouse, Marjorie, to cancer, Lyle married LaVerne Nathan in 2002 at St. Matthew’s Church in Meadow Grove.
Some of Lyle’s favorite pastimes included coffee and cards with his friends and family, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed the many vacations he was able to take during his lifetime.
Lyle is survived by his spouse, LaVerne Nathan; daughter Theresa (Greg) Pool; son Michael (Lori) Herbolsheimer; daughter Marla (Lee) Benson; daughter Audrey (Dave) Frickel; grandchildren Christine (Shane) Benigni, Brandi (Dave) Brinkman, Linsey (Derek) Bellinger, Chelsea (Brian) Cleary, Ryan (Chelsea Hemmelberg) Frickel, Jordyn Frickel and Kane Benson; stepson Tom Nathan; stepdaughter, Diane (Frank) Nykodym and their daughters, Robin and Laura; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Louie Herbolsheimer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Marjorie; five brothers, Lorenz, Gerhardt, Eldon, Harlan and Earl; and three sisters, Rose Fredrickson, Edna Aubert and his twin sister, Lyleth Meyer.