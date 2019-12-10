Lyle Heiss

Lyle Heiss

PAGE — Memorial services for Lyle Heiss, 80, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Page United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with the procession led by the Page Fire and Rescue. The Rev. Stuart Davis will officiate.

Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

He died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill

1939-2019

Despite being very healthy, he sustained a severe and unrecoverable stroke.

Lyle Wayne Heiss was born Sept. 20, 1939, to Ivan and Rose (Robinson) Heiss in Page. He graduated from Page High School in 1957 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Ag Campus for a year.

Lyle entered the Nebraska National Guard in 1962.

He met Judy Jorgensen from Creighton on a blind date. They were married on June 6, 1964, in Winnetoon. From this union, four children were born: Brent, Greg, Scott and Sonja.

The family made their home in Page on the Heiss homestead farm that was established in 1882. Lyle was the fourth generation to operate the farm. Farming was a very important part of the Heiss family and was Lyle’s passion.

Lyle was a member of Page United Methodist Church. He was active in the Page community as a member of the Rural Fire Board and served over 50 years on the Page Fire Department. He was a 4-H Leader, a Page School Board member and spent the last eight winters volunteering with Wycliff Bible Translators in Tucson, Ariz.

Lyle was also a host parent for two foreign exchange students. Lyle enjoyed being a ham radio operator and communicating with missionaries in Haiti. He supported Christian missions and participated in multiple trips to Haiti and Columbia. He enjoyed being generous with his sweet corn, apples and time in order to serve others in the community.

Lyle was a determined and excellent mechanic. There were few things that he could not fix, and figuring out how to get them fixed was part of the fun. Lyle loved ballroom dancing on Sunday afternoons with Judy, his spouse of 55 years.

Lyle is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Judy Heiss of Page; four children, Brent and spouse, Julie, of Allen, Texas, Greg and spouse, Corri, of Everett, Wash., Scott and spouse, Stacy, of Omaha, and Sonja Buescher and spouse, Derik, of Laramie, Wyo.; five grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan and Brayden Heiss and Zane and Truett Buescher; two sisters, Marian Price of Lincoln and Myrna Brown of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Rose Heiss, and a sister, Bonnie Heiss.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

Lyle Heiss

Lyle Heiss

PAGE — Memorial services for Lyle Heiss, 80, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Page United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with the procession led by the Page Fire and Rescue. The Rev. Stuart Davis will officiate.

Kristi Anderson

Kristi L. Anderson, 57, formerly of Norfolk, died Dec. 4, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a long battle with breast cancer.

Donna Moline

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Donna Moline, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial at a later date.

Ida Mae Chance

NELIGH — Services for Ida Mae Chance, 90, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Menno Cemetery in Menno, S.D.

Mable Hartman

STANTON — Memorial services for Mable M. Hartman, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. Private inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

CheraLee Avery

NORFOLK — Memorial services for CheraLee “Cherry” Avery, 80, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Patsy Knapp

MADISON — Services for Patsy A. Knapp, 84, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home in Madison.

Carol Hubenthal

LINCOLN — Services for Carol A. Backer Hubenthal, 79, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, in Lincoln. The Rev. Renae Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Yankee Hill Cemetery.

Dorothy Fryer

Dorothy Fryer

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy A. Fryer, 96, of Norfolk will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

CANCELLATIONS / DELAYS

Appeara