PAGE — Memorial services for Lyle Heiss, 80, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Page United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with the procession led by the Page Fire and Rescue. The Rev. Stuart Davis will officiate.
Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
He died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill
Despite being very healthy, he sustained a severe and unrecoverable stroke.
Lyle Wayne Heiss was born Sept. 20, 1939, to Ivan and Rose (Robinson) Heiss in Page. He graduated from Page High School in 1957 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Ag Campus for a year.
Lyle entered the Nebraska National Guard in 1962.
He met Judy Jorgensen from Creighton on a blind date. They were married on June 6, 1964, in Winnetoon. From this union, four children were born: Brent, Greg, Scott and Sonja.
The family made their home in Page on the Heiss homestead farm that was established in 1882. Lyle was the fourth generation to operate the farm. Farming was a very important part of the Heiss family and was Lyle’s passion.
Lyle was a member of Page United Methodist Church. He was active in the Page community as a member of the Rural Fire Board and served over 50 years on the Page Fire Department. He was a 4-H Leader, a Page School Board member and spent the last eight winters volunteering with Wycliff Bible Translators in Tucson, Ariz.
Lyle was also a host parent for two foreign exchange students. Lyle enjoyed being a ham radio operator and communicating with missionaries in Haiti. He supported Christian missions and participated in multiple trips to Haiti and Columbia. He enjoyed being generous with his sweet corn, apples and time in order to serve others in the community.
Lyle was a determined and excellent mechanic. There were few things that he could not fix, and figuring out how to get them fixed was part of the fun. Lyle loved ballroom dancing on Sunday afternoons with Judy, his spouse of 55 years.
Lyle is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Judy Heiss of Page; four children, Brent and spouse, Julie, of Allen, Texas, Greg and spouse, Corri, of Everett, Wash., Scott and spouse, Stacy, of Omaha, and Sonja Buescher and spouse, Derik, of Laramie, Wyo.; five grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan and Brayden Heiss and Zane and Truett Buescher; two sisters, Marian Price of Lincoln and Myrna Brown of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Rose Heiss, and a sister, Bonnie Heiss.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.