NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Lyle Eberhardt died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1927-2022
Lyle Edward Eberhardt was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Randolph to John and Sadie (Weyrich) Eberhardt. He graduated from McLean High School in 1945 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951, serving his country until being honorably discharged in 1952.
In 1953, he married Viola Harris at Hope Lutheran Church in McLean. They later divorced. Over the years, Lyle worked for several trucking companies, including Bruckner Transfer, Dowd and Stoltz Transfer, Simpson Carriers and Keith Huwaldt. He retired in January 1998.
Lyle enjoyed fishing, playing golf and was a big Huskers fan. He was also an avid baseball fan and Kansas City Chiefs football fan.
He is survived by his three sons, Rick (Verna) and Randy Eberhardt of Norfolk and Rodney Eberhardt of Humphrey; sister Ilene Odey of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren Traci, Crystal, Sadie, Ty, Jonathan, Jordan, Zachary and Kayla; great-grandchildren Kurtis, Kolby, Kyler, Logen, Kassidy, Ariyana, Charity, Carson, Dathen, Skye, Walker, Emory and Harley; further survived by a nephew, Donald (Sandy) McQuitty; nieces Debb Kroeger, Kathy (Craig) Larkin and Karen (Brenden) Odey; and other relatives and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Vickey Nadene Eberhardt; sisters Ruth McQuitty and Lucille Eberhardt; and brothers-in-law Norris Odey and Donald McQuitty Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be designated to the Wounded Warrior Project.
