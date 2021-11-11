NORFOLK — Services for Lyle D. Carmichael, 75, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
Lyle Carmichael died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.
1946-2021
Lyle Dwight was born July 2, 1946, in Lynch to Dwight and Vera (Baumeister) Carmichael. He graduated from Butte High School in 1964. Following graduation, Lyle was drafted into the United States Army.
On May 2, 1970, Lyle married Barbara Staub in Plainview. To this union, they adopted a son, Robby, and had two daughters, Kristi and Kathy. They later divorced.
On Nov. 6, 1981, Lyle married Linda Reeves in Pierce. To this union they had a daughter, Jennifer.
Lyle worked for Bleyhl Construction and Stevens Construction and retired from Norfolk Public Schools as a maintenance supervisor in 2012.
Lyle will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, car shows, creating walking sticks and going for bike rides. Lyle was a role model, a dedicated worker, a friend always willing to help those in need and a best friend to those closest to him.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda and brother Byron Carmichael.
He is survived by his children, Robby Carmichael of Cheyenne, Wyo., Kristi (John) Uttecht of Concord, N.C., Kathy (Nick) Humphrey of Norfolk and Jennifer Ellis of Beatrice; grandchildren Erica and Jamie Carmichael, Tyler and Ashley Uttecht and Abby and Easton Humphrey; brother Tim (Cheryl) Carmichael of Hickman; sister-in-law Linda Stiles of Madison; and nieces and nephews.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for this appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7:8.
