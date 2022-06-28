 Skip to main content
Lyle Brandt

CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Brandt, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Lyle Brandt died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

James Day

WAYNE — Services are pending for James “Jim” Day, 88, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. James Day died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Wayne Countryview.

Jeanne Hopkins

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Cherie Watson

PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

Dennis Bottolfsen

HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Bottolfsen was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Kenneth Jacob

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Kenneth Jacob died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence.

James McCluskey

WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Agnes Schleppenbach

PIERCE — Services for Agnes L. Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Agnes Schleppenbach died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Legacy Arbors Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Francis Giehler

TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

