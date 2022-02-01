NORFOLK — Services for Lyle Baker, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Lyle Baker died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Meadows in Norfolk.
1937-2022
Lyle Edward Baker, son of Melvin and Mildred Baker, was born Dec. 27, 1937, at Sioux City. He attended school in Hartington and served in the U.S. Army from October 1957 until October 1959.
On Aug. 8, 1961, Lyle was united in marriage to Eunice Hansen at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with five children: Jeffrey, Bradley, Rhonda, Amy and Melissa.
Lyle worked at Servall Towel and Linen in Norfolk for 25 years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Lyle enjoyed playing cards, coffee, collecting antique toys and fishing with his grandkids. He also enjoyed attending his grandkids’ activities. Lyle’s family was very important to him.
Lyle is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Brenda) Baker of Omaha, Bradley (Victoria) Baker of Norfolk, Rhonda McFadden of Norfolk, Amy (Terry) Fuxa of Norfolk and Melissa (Darin) McFadden of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister Lavonna Walters of Aurora, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first spouse, Eunice in 1987; second spouse, Patricia; a twin sister who died shortly after her birth; a brother-in-law, Francis Walters; and two infant grandchildren.