Lyla Fuhrman

NORFOLK — Services for Lyla F. Fuhrman, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Memorials may be designated to the Orphan Grain Train or Grace Lutheran Church.

 1934-2022

She went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Norfolk.

Lyla Fay Marotz Fuhrman, daughter of Lyle and Marcella Marotz, was born on March 18, 1934, at the home of her grandparents, Augusta and William Wollschlager in Norfolk. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.

She attended school at District 60 and then at Trinity Lutheran School. She had a pony named “Tiny” which she rode to school and tied her to the fence posts and carried water to her at recess time.

Music was a big part of Lyla’s life. She started piano lessons at an early age. Mrs. Jensen and Sister Aguanata were her teachers. She also took voice lessons and sang in her church, high school and college choirs. Lyla also took organ lessons.

She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1951 and graduated from Wayne State College in 1971 with a BAE in early childhood education. She taught in rural schools in Wayne, Stanton, Pierce and Madison counties.

Lyla married Verne Fuhrman on Aug. 2, 1953. They moved to Colorado Springs while Verne was in the Air Force. There she taught music and was a kindergarten aide. They moved back to Norfolk in 1955 and she served as a substitute elementary teacher for Norfolk Public Schools and Christ Lutheran School for many years. She also taught music and kindergarten in a rural school north of Norfolk.

Her musical talent led her to become Grace Lutheran Church’s organist in 1963. She remained in that position for 47 years until she retired in 2014.

Lyla was an active member of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). She was a past president of the Nebraska Division. She traveled to many state conventions.

She enjoyed fishing, golfing and sewing. She has donated dozens of quilts to the Orphan Grain Train. She and Verne were Husker season ticket holders for years. Together, they traveled to all 50 states.

Lyla is survived by her children, Stephanie Krijan (George) of Omaha, Shawn Fuhrman (Leigh) of Norfolk, Melanie Frohberg (Jeff) of Lincoln and Tiffanie Pusateri (Jeff) of Omaha. She has 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Lane Marotz of Norfolk and Loy Marotz of The Villages, Fla.; and further survived by nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Verne in 2018; great-grandson Lucas Bertwell; and brother Lon Marotz.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

