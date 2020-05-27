COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Lydia Thomsen

Lydia Thomsen

WAYNE — Public graveside services for Lydia H. Thomsen, 104, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

No public visitation is planned.

She died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Providence Medical Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

———

Lydia Henrietta Thomsen was born Sept. 3, 1915, in Wayne County to Adolf and Emelie (Wieland) Brinkman.

Lydia married Lawrence Thomsen on Feb. 26, 1936, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. The couple farmed until Lawrence’s passing in 1968, and Lydia moved into Wayne. She was employed at the Wayne Vet Clinic from 1969 until her retirement in 1990.

Lydia was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church since her baptism Dec. 19, 1915.

Lydia is survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Patel of Iowa City, Iowa, Denise (Cal) Dixon of Gering, Tom Thomsen of Norfolk, Pam Yates of Columbus, Kim (Alan) Hoehne of Stanton and Tina Thomsen of Norfolk; her daughter-in-law, Ardy Stanley; 16 great-grandchildren, Vikram, Kiran, Veena, Bryna, Bennett, Larry, Alex, Christine, Nicole, Kylie, Therese’, Andrew, Vincent, Jason, Daniel and Matthew; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Lydia was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Lawrence; her sons, Larry in 1981 and Henry in 2009; a daughter-in-law, Sherry in 2004; and a grandson, Bill Thomsen in 2018.

Tags

In other news

Shirley Eikmeier

NORFOLK —  Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Villa at Osseo in Osseo.

Donna Rasmussen

Donna Rasmussen

AURORA — Donna M. Rasmussen, 83, Aurora, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Memorial Community Care after a short battle with cancer.

Lydia Thomsen

Lydia Thomsen

WAYNE — Public graveside services for Lydia H. Thomsen, 104, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Dolores Schulz

Dolores Schulz

WAYNE — Services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at a later date in June.

Gail Theye

O’NEILL — Services for Gail Theye, 83, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the First Christian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and the American Legion Riders. Private burial wi…

Connie Dittberner

COLUMBUS — Private services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, Madison, will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate.

Thomas Brenneman

Thomas Brenneman

NORFOLK — Private services for Thomas D. “Tom” Brenneman, 65, Norfolk, will be Friday, May 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Earla Arft

Earla Arft

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Earla M. Arft, 83, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.

Louis Bierman

Louis Bierman

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Louis Bierman, 89, rural Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-