Lydia Thomsen

WAYNE — Public graveside services for Lydia H. Thomsen, 104, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
No public visitation is planned.
She died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Providence Medical Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
———
Lydia Henrietta Thomsen was born Sept. 3, 1915, in Wayne County to Adolf and Emelie (Wieland) Brinkman.
Lydia married Lawrence Thomsen on Feb. 26, 1936, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. The couple farmed until Lawrence’s passing in 1968, and Lydia moved into Wayne. She was employed at the Wayne Vet Clinic from 1969 until her retirement in 1990.
Lydia was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church since her baptism Dec. 19, 1915.
Lydia is survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Patel of Iowa City, Iowa, Denise (Cal) Dixon of Gering, Tom Thomsen of Norfolk, Pam Yates of Columbus, Kim (Alan) Hoehne of Stanton and Tina Thomsen of Norfolk; her daughter-in-law, Ardy Stanley; 16 great-grandchildren, Vikram, Kiran, Veena, Bryna, Bennett, Larry, Alex, Christine, Nicole, Kylie, Therese’, Andrew, Vincent, Jason, Daniel and Matthew; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Lydia was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Lawrence; her sons, Larry in 1981 and Henry in 2009; a daughter-in-law, Sherry in 2004; and a grandson, Bill Thomsen in 2018.