AINSWORTH — Services for Lydia I. Greder, 74, Johnstown, will be on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and on Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Sandhills Cancer Fund, the Zion Lutheran Church Flower Fund, the Brown County Fair Horticultural Department or to the donor’s choice.
Lydia Greder died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home near Johnstown.