Luz Collado

NORFOLK — Services for Luz V. Collado, 70, Norfolk, will be at a later date in New York, where burial also will take place.
Collado died at her residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2021
Luz was born March 14, 1951, to Daniel Alcides and Hilda Iris (Sanabria) Collado in New York City. Luz grew up and lived in New York City. She later moved to Norfolk in 2014 looking for a more relaxed and friendly environment as opposed to the hustle and complex living in the city.
Luz was a happy, caring and nurturing person. Friendships and family relationships meant the world to her. Thank you folks in Norfolk for all the loved shown. Luz‘s gift to life was something she always loved to share. Luz (a.k.a. “Luchi”) will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her brother, John Daniel Collado; a sister, Sylvia Gonzalez, Mario Gonzalez; nieces Sylmara and Mariella Gonzalez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Hilda.
Memorials may be mailed to her brother: John Collado, 50 Woodfield Dr., Claymont, DE 19703.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.