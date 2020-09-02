Lupita Brudigan, 65, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, peacefully at her home in Tucson, Ariz., with her spouse, Jeff, at her side. Prayers.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald Wittler, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Peace Evangelical Church, 84512 560 Ave., near Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate with burial at Spring Branch Cemetery next to the church.
NORFOLK — Service for the Rev. Norman K. Nelson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
SPALDING — Services for William L. Reich, infant son of Travis and Jessica Reich of Bartlett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. Burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Josef J. “Joe” Cunningham, 73, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 …
O’NEILL — Private services for Joe Fritz, 85, O’Neill, will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
NORFOLK — Private services for Kaeden J. Koester, 3-month old son of Kyle and Abbey Koester of Norfolk, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Private services for Gary G. Wragge, 82, Plainview, will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 1…