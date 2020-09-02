You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lupita Brudigan

Lupita Brudigan, 65, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, peacefully at her home in Tucson, Ariz., with her spouse, Jeff, at her side. Prayers.

Tags

In other news

Gerald Wittler

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald Wittler, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Peace Evangelical Church, 84512 560 Ave., near Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate with burial at Spring Branch Cemetery next to the church.

Norman Nelson

NORFOLK — Service for the Rev. Norman K. Nelson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

William Reich

SPALDING — Services for William L. Reich, infant son of Travis and Jessica Reich of Bartlett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. Burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery.

Josef Cunningham

NORFOLK — Services for Josef J. “Joe” Cunningham, 73, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kenneth Forbes

Kenneth Forbes

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 …

Joe Fritz

O’NEILL — Private services for Joe Fritz, 85, O’Neill, will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Kaeden Koester

Kaeden Koester

NORFOLK —  Private services for Kaeden J. Koester, 3-month old son of Kyle and Abbey Koester of Norfolk, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lupita Brudigan

Lupita Brudigan, 65, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, peacefully at her home in Tucson, Ariz., with her spouse, Jeff, at her side. Prayers.

Gary Wragge

Gary Wragge

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Gary G. Wragge, 82, Plainview, will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 1…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-