...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting over 40 mph will lead to periods of reduced
visibility.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and south-central
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT Tuesday

* IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down
tree branches.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.

Lumpy Sedlacek

SPENCER — Services for Lumpy Sedlacek, 62, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lumpy Sedlacek died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.

Sharon Ward

EWING — Services for Sharon Ward, 82, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with the Rev. James Kramper officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gary Marks

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Merl Thelen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Jeffery Hansen

A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.

Daryl Reifenrath

LAUREL — Services for Daryl Reifenrath, 76, of Laurel are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Stacey Pecena

SPENCER — Services for Stacey E. Pecena, 52, Wayne, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Revs. Glen Stahlecker and Gary Binder will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.

Debra Glaubius

BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

