Lumir Buresh

NORFOLK — Services for Lumir R. Buresh, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
He died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
1926-2021
Lumir Richard was born Aug. 9, 1926, on the family farm south of Stanton to Emil and Lillian (Belina) Buresh.
On July 24, 1965, Lumir married Geraldine Gall at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Early on, Lumir farmed the family farm 8 miles south of Stanton. In 1973, the couple moved to the Carroll area, where they farmed, and he worked as a groundskeeper for 14 years at Wayne High School.
He enjoyed fishing.
Lumir is survived by his spouse of over 55 years and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Reynold; and sister-in-law Alice Buresh Loseke.
