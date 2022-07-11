STANTON — Services for Lula M. Smith, 87, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Lula Smith died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Arthur A. Busshardt, 99, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
WISNER — Graveside services for Judith Frerichs, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Judy Frerichs died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
SPENCER — Private family services for Dolores Micanek, 93, of Lynch will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Delores “Dee” Long, 81, of Norfolk will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Madison. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert F. Werner was born Aug. 31, 1930, the son of Conrad Werner Jr. and Martha (Ruegge) Werner. He attended elementary and high school in Meadow Grove. He was baptized in the fifth grade at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove.
O’NEILL — Services for Roy D. Boshart, 86, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Private inurnment will be in the O’Neill…
NORFOLK — Services for Sherrill Glandt, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sherrill Glandt died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Norfolk.