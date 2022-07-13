STANTON — Services for Lula M. “Lou” Smith, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals in Stanton.
Lula Smith died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1934-2022
Lula May was born Sept. 29, 1934, to Ira L. and Mabel Cox in Pierce.
She married Merlyn A. Smith on Aug. 9, 1952 in Stanton. Lou was employed by the Stanton Health Center for 37 years.
Her greatest loves were her family, reading, work and bingo.
Lou is survived by her children, Michael Smith of Tarnov, Beverley Nichols of Albuquerque, N.M., Phyllis (Darrell) Delgado of Fallbrook, Calif., Timothy Smith, Patricia (Mike) Wright, Mark (Sheryl Cech-Smith) Smith, all of Stanton, and Michele Nelson of Norfolk; further survived by 14 grandkids; 32 great-grandkids; six great-great-grandkids; and sisters Mickie and Marge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a son, Merlyn D.; grandsons Joseph and Dustin; brothers Norman, Harry and Harlan; and sister Sue.
