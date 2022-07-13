 Skip to main content
STANTON — Services for Lula M. “Lou” Smith, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Lula Smith died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1934-2022

Lula May was born Sept. 29, 1934, to Ira L. and Mabel Cox in Pierce.

She married Merlyn A. Smith on Aug. 9, 1952 in Stanton. Lou was employed by the Stanton Health Center for 37 years.

Her greatest loves were her family, reading, work and bingo.

Lou is survived by her children, Michael Smith of Tarnov, Beverley Nichols of Albuquerque, N.M., Phyllis (Darrell) Delgado of Fallbrook, Calif., Timothy Smith, Patricia (Mike) Wright, Mark (Sheryl Cech-Smith) Smith, all of Stanton, and Michele Nelson of Norfolk; further survived by 14 grandkids; 32 great-grandkids; six great-great-grandkids; and sisters Mickie and Marge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a son, Merlyn D.; grandsons Joseph and Dustin; brothers Norman, Harry and Harlan; and sister Sue.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

