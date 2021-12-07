WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Luella Rathke died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
1937-2021
Luella Jean (Siebrandt) was born April 30, 1937, to Edgar and Irene (Doescher) Siebrandt. She grew up on their family farm north of Pilger. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Pilger. She attended School District 50 and graduated from Pilger High School in 1953.
On March 11, 1955, she married Walden Rathke of Beemer at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Pilger. Wally and Luella resided on the Rathke family farm. They were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church of rural Beemer and later were members of Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church of rural Wisner.
On June 14, 1957, Walden and Luella had twin boys, Kurt and Keith. Later Luella watched her two grandchildren, Kasey and Alexis, beginning when they were both babies. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. She will be remembered for being fun-spirited, comical and full of love.
Luella found pleasure in baking, canning, gardening, crafting and attending her children and grandchildren’s school activities. She took pride in teaching her children and grandchildren practical life skills around the farm and telling them stories about the “old days.” She also enjoyed horses, her American Eskimo Spitz dogs and her calico and tortoiseshell farm cats.
Luella would never let you leave her home without food in hand or a full belly. The Christmas season was an especially magical time of year in Luella’s home. She handcrafted a Christmas “window scene” to decorate all 22 windows of her farmhouse.
Survivors include her son, Keith Rathke of Wisner; a daughter-in-law, Jill Rathke of Wisner; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kasey, Danielle and Rae Rathke of Wisner, and Alexis, Mychael and Wynn McClure of Wisner.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Walden; brother Bob Siebrandt, and her son, Kurt Rathke.