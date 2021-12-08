LAUREL — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Luella Bose died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
DIXON — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with private burial in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Donna Mae Haverkamp died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
PIERCE — Services for Doris Buckendahl, 87, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Doris Buckendahl died Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.
NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Evenson and Ty Woznek will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Ethel Bogue, 96, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.