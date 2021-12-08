You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Luella Bose

LAUREL — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Luella Bose died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Tags

In other news

Luella Rathke

Luella Rathke

WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Mary Kneifl

Mary Kneifl

DIXON — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with private burial in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle.

Donna Mae Haverkamp

Donna Mae Haverkamp

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Donna Mae Haverkamp died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Gabriel Polt

Gabriel Polt

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Doris Buckendahl

Doris Buckendahl

PIERCE — Services for Doris Buckendahl, 87, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Doris Buckendahl died Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Luella Rathke

Luella Rathke

WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Tom Larsen

Tom Larsen

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Evenson and Ty Woznek will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Daniel Muehlbauer

Daniel Muehlbauer

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Ethel Bogue

Ethel Bogue

ATKINSON — Services for Ethel Bogue, 96, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara