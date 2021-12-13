Luella Bose

CONCORD — Services for Luella F.D. Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
1920-2021
Luella Frieda D. Bose, age 101, 10 months and eight days, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Luella D. was born on Feb. 1, 1920, to Fred and Emma (Lilji) Wolter at Dixon. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. Luella attended school and graduated from Dixon High School in 1937.
She married Paul Carl Bose on April 28, 1940, and they were able to celebrate 70 years together. They farmed in the Concord/Wayne area and raised five children. In 1985, they retired and moved into Laurel.
Luella was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concord and the ladies aid. She also was a member of the Merry Homemakers Club for many years.
Luella is survived by her loving and grateful children, Marlyce Benjamin of Lincoln, Joyce (Dennis) Sutton of Garner, N.C., Marlin (Mary) Bose of Dixon, Jim (Debbie) Bose of Bellevue; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her spouse, Paul on Oct. 10, 2020; a daughter, Janice in 1999; a son-in-law, Don Benjamin in 2006; two brothers, Lloyd Wolter and William (Vera) Wolter; and sisters Margret Wolter, Elinor (Orville) Goodwin, Iola (Jim) Geiger and Deloris (Russel) Nissen.