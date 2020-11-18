FREMONT — Services for Lucy Kruse, 88, Fremont, will be at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
She died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Moser Memorial Chapel of Fremont is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2020
Lucy was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Clearwater, to Albin and Agnes (Rotherham) Thramer. She graduated from Ewing High School in Ewing.
She married Owen Kruse on Aug. 11, 1952, at St. John Church in Clearwater. They resided in Norfolk until 1967, before moving to Fremont.
Lucy was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and enjoyed spending time golfing.
Lucy is survived by her daughter, Peg (Bruce) Staab of Fremont; a son, Larry (Cindy) Kruse of Ankeny, Iowa; a brother, Al Thramer of Council Bluffs, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jason Staab, Jamie Peters, Eric Kruse, Lindsey Reams, Amanda Say and Jessica Reeder; 11 great-grandchildren; a niece, Janice (Dave) Reeder of Fremont; and a nephew, Jerry Thramer of Fremont.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Owen; a sister; and three brothers.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.