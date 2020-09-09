Lucretia Heaps

LINCOLN – Memorial services for Lucretia “Lucky” Heaps, 80, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Gary Dunker will officiate.
She died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Roper and Sons Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2020
Lucretia “Lucky” Heaps was born June 2, 1940, in Madison, to Weldon and Marian (Fletcher) Rakowsky. She retired as a supervisor for the Nebraska Department of Roads after 40-plus years and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
She wrote a daily email/blog to family and friends she called her “blah blah.” She always had an abundant vegetable garden she shared with neighbors, church friends and all acquaintances who crossed her path. She loved and nurtured her rose garden. She shared beautiful bouquets of cut roses with neighbors, family and friends.
Her family includes her spouse, Donald; a daughter, Melanie Ramsier Lincoln; her grandchildren, Karissa, Stormy and Harleigh; and her brothers and sisters, Sharon (Ron) Veskrna of Norfolk, Arland Rakowsky of Hollywood, Fla., Pamela (Russell) Ropte of Grand Island and Mark (Charlene) Rakowsky of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., Lincoln, NE 68507.
Condolences can be left online at RoperAndSons.com.