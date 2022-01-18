 Skip to main content
Lucille Steckelberg

OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Ashburn Funeral of Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

NORFOLK — Erma M. Fox, 80, of Norfolk died at her residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Duane Graves

Duane Graves

Duane Francis Graves of San Marcos, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. He was 88 years old. Duane’s wishes were to be cremated and no memorial service.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

Allen Baragar

Allen Baragar

AINSWORTH — Services for Allen R. Baragar, 58, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Evangelical Free Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Jerald Brenden

Jerald Brenden

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.

Robert Micheel

Robert Micheel

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Robert W. “Bob” Micheel, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Erma Fox

Erma Fox

NORFOLK — Services for Erma M. Fox, 80, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

