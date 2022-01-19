OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
1924-2022
Lucille Steckelberg died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk surrounded by family.
Lucille La Fern Steckelberg, daughter of Ernest and Signe (Nelson) Carlson was born Jan. 23, 1924, at the family farm northwest of Plainview. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1941.
Lucille married Kenneth (Kenny) Steckelberg of Osmond on Sept. 13, 1943, at the Pierce County Courthouse. The couple farmed in the Plainview and Osmond area until retiring in 1981 and moving to Osmond. Two children were born to the couple: Dallas and Shirley.
Lucille and Kenny enjoyed playing cards and dancing. In addition to being a farm spouse, Lucille enjoyed decorating her home, sewing for her children and grandchildren and crocheting afghans for the family.
Kenny and Lucille were married 58 years until Kenny died on Dec. 19, 2001.
Lucille was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was an active member for 78 years, serving on the Ladies Aid Society and participating in Bible study groups. She was a member of Osmond Senior Citizen Center and ladies bowling league. She delivered Meals on Wheels and served on the election board for many years.
On May 15, 1968, Lucille was the first female selected to serve on a jury trial in Pierce County.
Survivors include Dallas (Helen) Steckelberg of Osmond and Shirley (Rod) Hendrix of Norfolk; grandchildren Doug (Amy) Clausen and Von (Jennifer) Clausen of Norfolk, John (Glaucia) Steckelberg of Long Beach, Miss., James (Michele) Steckelberg of Lincoln and Andrea (Mark) Bieganski of Fort Collins, Colo.; 13 great-grandchildren: Lauren Dohmen, Keera Clausen, Maisey, Parker and Miles Clausen, Sophia and Leela Steckelberg, Lauren, Ashley, Samantha and Megan Steckelberg, Signe and Elias Bieganski; four great-great-grandchildren: Raiden, Jaxen, Madden and Sunny Lucille; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brothers Earl, Leslie and Melvin Carlson and their spouses.