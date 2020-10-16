HOWELLS — Services for Lucille Pickhinke, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 am. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church in Howells with a parish rosary at 6 p.m.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is in charge of the arrangements.
Lucille is survived by her spouse, Marvin; her sons, Gary (Lori) of Howells, Larry (Karen) of Lincoln, Dennis (Joyce) of Howells, Duane of Phoenix, Ariz., and Russell (Kathy) of Howells; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel (Alice) Tschantre of Columbus.