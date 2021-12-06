WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services at the church in Wayne on Friday.
Lucille Peterson died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne..
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Walter and Lucille Peterson Memorial Scholarship/ Wayne State College and Our Savior Lutheran Church.