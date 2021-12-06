You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lucille Peterson

WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to services at the church in Wayne on Friday.

Lucille Peterson died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne..

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Walter and Lucille Peterson Memorial Scholarship/ Wayne State College and Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Tags

In other news

Marlin Winter

Marlin Winter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Bob Tuttle

Bob Tuttle

NORFOK — Memorial services for Bobbie G. “Bob” Tuttle, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate. The U.S. Navy Funeral Honors and American Legion Post 16 will conduct military rites.

Willis Schlote

Willis Schlote

NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Daniel Muehlbauer

Daniel Muehlbauer

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Meadows

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at the Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

Martha Beckmann

Martha Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, of Bloomfield will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Luella Rathke

Luella Rathke

WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Willis Schlote

Willis Schlote

NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Leslie Ott

Leslie Ott

BEEMER — Services for Leslie D. Ott, 76, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara