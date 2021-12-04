You have permission to edit this article.
Lucille Peterson

WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lucille Peterson died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Gabriel Polt

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Merry Braun

NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Jean Pelc

NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Martha Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Willis Schlote

NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Willis Schlote died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Reta Dillon

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Reta M. Dillon, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Gary Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

