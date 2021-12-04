WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lucille Peterson died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Willis Schlote died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Reta M. Dillon, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
