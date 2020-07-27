WISNER — Services for Lucille Luedke, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time, both at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
1929-2020
Lucille Anna Alvina (Heller) Luedke was born April 7, 1929, in Wisner, to Oscar and Luara (Besmer) Heller. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. Lucille attended Cuming County Rural School District 35 and Zion Lutheran Parochial School. She helped at home with her younger brothers and sisters.
On Oct. 31, 1948, she was united in marriage to Marcelous Luedke at Zion Lutheran Church. Lucille was an active farmwife while living on the farm. After they moved into town, she had worked at the Dairy Keen, the grocery stores and at Wisner-Pilger Public Schools as an aide and in the kitchen.
Lucille was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. She enjoyed embroidery, working in her garden, tending to her flowers, playing cards, traveling, music, spending time with family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Survivors include her children, Gail and Janelle Luedke of Hickman, Terry Luedke of Holdrege, LaRue and Tom Douglas of Kensett, Iowa, and Larry Luedke of Wisner; her grandchildren and their families, Connie and Doug Florer (children Ashley and Britteny), Jennifer and Ryan Schmidt (children Ethan, Daiten, and Kaylyn) Chad Luedke (daughter Kylee), Alisha and Troy Urbom (children Ty, Megan, and Kinsey), Mitch Luedke, Hillary and Daryn Wood (children Jackson, Kennedy, Brynley, Graisyn, Lawson and Atlee) and Tabitha and Dustun Graf (family Emma and McKenna); siblings, Renata Birky of Cherokee, Iowa, Marion Christensen of Fremont, Lavina Flowers of Wisner, Betty Lou and Richard Lines of Omaha, Beverly Kindschuh of Norfolk, Ruth and Duane English of Albuquerque, N.M., Janet English of Beemer, Karen and Steve Young of Rawlins, Wyo.; and sisters-in-law Betty Heller of Beemer and Evelyn Heller of Wisner. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive her.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Luara Heller; her spouse, Marcelous Luedke on Feb. 4, 2010; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Luedke; her brothers, Merlin Heller and Melvern (Butch) Heller; her brothers-in-law, Elmer Birky, Frank Christensen, Jim Flowers, Marvin Kindschuh and David English.
Live streaming of the service can be found at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.